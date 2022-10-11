Taiwanese Ambassador highlights the progress made by Taiwan

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Peter Sha Li Lan has highlighted the progress made by Taiwan over the years, despite the many challenges which continue to emerge.

Ambassador Lan was addressing the gathering at the Taiwan Sports Day, hosted by the Taiwanese Embassy last Saturday October 8th, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Public Service Consumer Affairs and Sports.

The event was held at the Sir Vincent Beache National Stadium at Diamond, to celebrate the 111th National Day of Taiwan, which is observed annually on October 10th.

During his address, Ambassador Lan said Taiwan is continuing to progress in many areas.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/CHALLENGES-TAIWAN.mp3

Ambassador Lan said Taiwan is making strides in economic development.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/CHALLENGES-TAIWAN-1.mp3