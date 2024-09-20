Taiwanese Ambassador reaffirms support for SVG’s National Food Security Project

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Fiona Fan has reaffirmed her commitment to the National Food Security project.

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund launched the project yesterday with the aim of tackling food security challenges locally.

Ambassador Fan said a team of Agriculture Specialists will soon arrive here to lend support to the project.

Ambassador Fan emphasized the importance of the project as it will significantly enhance the country’s food security efforts.

Photo credit: VC3