Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Peter Sha Li Lan has restated his Government’s commitment to providing Scholarships and Bursaries to Vincentian Students

Ambassador Lan was speaking about several areas of collaboration between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China, Taiwan, as Taiwan celebrates its 111th National Day today.

