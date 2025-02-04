SVG receives over 7,000 chicks to help with food security  2 Men charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with minors  SVG’s Georgetown Secondary wins CARICOM High School Agriculture Competition  SVG Wins Gold Medal in 2025 Caribbean STEM Olympiads with Garifuna Language project  SVG’s Lisha Beache takes 2nd Runner-Up in OECS Queen Pageant  Government &amp; Opposition  generally agree on SVG’s Tourism direction 
Tarrus Riley to headline Rise Reggae Concert in SVG on April 5 

04 February 2025
This content originally appeared on One News SVG.
American-Jamaican Reggae Star – Tarrus Riley

By Admin. Updated 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Reggae superstar Tarrus Riley will headline the highly anticipated Rise SVG Reggae Concert on April 5th in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dubbed the second coming of RISE Reggae, the concert party promises a night of uplifting music, positive vibes, and community spirit, the organizers say.

Mr. Riley, (born Omar Riley on April 26, 1981, in the Bronx, New York, United States), known for hits like “She’s Royal,” “Lighter,” “Good Girl Gone Bad,” and “Don’t Come Back,” brings his dynamic stage presence and powerful vocals to the Caribbean island.

The Jamaican-American entertainer has garnered numerous awards, including the Jamaica Observer Artiste of the Year and Caribbean Music Awards multiple Reggae Academy Awards, the prestigious Order of Distinction for his contribution to national development through Reggae music, solidifying his status as a leading figure in the reggae fraternity. His music consistently engages with his Caribbean roots and resonates with audiences worldwide.

This year’s concert follows the successful inaugural Rise SVG Reggae event held in November last year at Victoria Park, which featured Romain Virgo, Gramps Morgan, and Jahmiel. The Producers are promising an even bigger and better experience this year.

Rise SVG Reggae is a collaborative production between 3 Element and Nouvelle Vie, top caribbean production companies.

The event aims to create a peaceful and joyful atmosphere, offering a “beacon of hope for the Caribbean.”

“In these intense and challenging times, we believe St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the region, needs a burst of positivity and unity,” the event producers said, adding “We’re thrilled to offer a night of pure, clean, fun, and soul-nourishing music.”

Attendees can look forward to a full concert of inspiring reggae music promoting a message of peace, love, and positivity.

The April 5 event begins at 8:00 p.m. will be the second Rise SVG Reggae concert in SVG.

One News SVG is one of the sponsors of the event.

 

