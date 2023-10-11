Taxi Operators to benefit from concessions

All types of Taxi Operators in the Tourism Industry can benefit from the concessions recently announced by the Government.

Speaking at a News Conference last week, Minister of Tourism, Carlos James said the concession will apply to all types of vehicles used as taxis in the tourism sector.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/JAMES-TAXIS.mp3

Minister James also outlined the conditions which the Taxi Operators must fulfill to benefit from the tax concession.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/JAMES-TAXIS-1.mp3

Photo credit: NBC Files