‘TC’ is called to the bar on ‘love day’ Loop Jamaica

Valentine’s Day is a time for romance and love, and for “it girl” entertainer Keticia “TC” Chatman, indulging in a decadent Chocolatini gets her in the mood for love.

Between juggling her hosting duties for Rum-Bar Vibes Fest (the next one slated for February 24), other hosting gigs, or party stops island-wide, and going live with her friends on TikTok, “TC” clearly has a lot on her plate.

In her cocktail glass, however, she’s having a Chocolatini!

The dancer and social media influencer chose the Kingston Jerk hot spot for a low-key date.

Whether she’s riding solo or boo’d up this Valentine’s is still up for question. But, we can confirm that she’s feeling the love.

She shares the deets on making a Rum-Bar Chocolatini, which she jokingly coined the “TC-tini” for Valentine’s Day.

Ingredients

2 oz Rum-Bar Rum Cream

2 oz Rum-Bar Vodka Classic

2 oz chocolate liqueur

1 tbsp chocolate syrup, plus more for drizzling

Ice

Shaved chocolate Whipped Cream

Method

Swirl inside the glass with chocolate syrup. Combine Rum Cream, chocolate liqueur, and vodka in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake until thoroughly chilled, about 20 seconds. Pour into glass Top with whipped cream & shaved chocolate (optional). Serve

NewsAmericasNow.com