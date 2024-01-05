TCCU officially opens branch in Chateaubelair

A new branch of the SVG Teachers Cooperative Credit Union was officially opened in Chateaubelair yesterday.

Chief Executive Officer, Jasmine Huggins-Daly says the opening coincides with the 45th anniversary celebrations.

She says the aim is to provide members in the North Leeward Constituency with more access to the services provided by the Credit Union.

Minister of National Mobilization and Social Development, Dr. Orando Brewster welcomed the opening of the Chateaubelair Branch, and urged Members to make full use of the services provided.

The Credit Union services can now be accessed from six locations – Kingstown; Chateubelair; Barrouallie; Bequia; Canouan and Union Island.

 