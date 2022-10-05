Teachers commended on World Teacher’s Day today

Teachers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been commended for their role in the development of the Education sector, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins with countries around the world in observing World Teachers Day today.

This year, the day is being observed with the theme: The transformation of education begins with Teachers.

And, in a message to commemorate the day, Minister of Education Curtis King paid tribute to the nation’s Teachers, highlighting the critical role which they play in the Education system.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/KING-TEACHERS.mp3

Minister King said the Ministry of Education remains committed to the personal and professional development of the nation’s Teachers

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/KING-TEACHERS-1.mp3

Meanwhile, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union says World Teachers Day is another occasion to appreciate, celebrate and pay tribute to Teachers because of the pivotal role which they play in the transformation of education.

In a release issued today, the Teachers Union says Teachers are the heart-beat of the education sector, noting that their contribution to the development of a better society must be celebrated.