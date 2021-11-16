Teachers Solidarity Week continues

The tremendous strides made in the Education Sector were highlighted yesterday during the C.W Prescod Memorial Lecture

The Lecture was presented by Educator Adonis Charles, as part of activities to observe Teachers Solidarity Week.

He spoke on the topic Teachers Overcoming Obstacles – Making Our Mark in Challenging Times.

Mr. Charles also commended Teachers for their contributions to the advancement of education in the Vincentian society over the years.

Teachers Solidarity Week of activities will continue today with a Panel discussion on the topic Trade Unions Overcoming Obstacles and Threats to Industrial Harmony in Difficult Times.

The panelists are Pedro Shepherd – PRO of the Barbados Union of Teachers; Antonia DeFreitas – Past President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association; Don Howell – President of the SVG Teachers Union.

The panel discussion will be held virtually from 6:30 this evening.