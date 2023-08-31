Teachers who did not receive the Covid 19 vaccination are anticipated to return to the classroom

As the Ministry of Education prepares for the start of the new school year, a number of Teachers who did not take the Covid 19 vaccine are said to be returning to the profession

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday.

The Prime Minister said the situation in relation to preparations for back to school is being closely monitored.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/PM-TEACHERS.mp3

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel