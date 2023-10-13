Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested In The DR For Allegedly Assaulted Producer

Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was reportedly arrested in the Dominican Republic on Friday night as he attempted to leave the Caribbean Island on his private jet.

The arrest comes after the rapper was spotted on video with several men at a music studio, reportedly to fight some producers over his girlfriend. The video, taken from a surveillance camera at the front of the studio, shows a man riding up on a red scooter and walking to the side of the building. Moments later, other men are seen pulling up to a building and walking briskly out of the view of the camera. One man is seen waving to others from across the street.

One of the men in the group is said to be identified as 6ix9ine. The rapper is seen wearing an all-black outfit and a balaclava mask over his face. Another video also shows the group of five (5) running from the side of the building. Several videos have been posted on the internet showing cops showing up at the music studio, where the producers reveal that 6ix9ine and his crew inflicted injuries on them.

There are claims online that the entire incident started because of the producers allegedly disrespecting 6ix9ine’s girlfriend.

“Estupido el diablo [stupid the devil],” one of the producers angrily says.

In the meantime, a criminal lawyer in the Dominican Republic, Felix Portes, shared on Instagram that the rapper was attempting to flee the country after the fight. However, Dominican Republic authorities were swift to act, and he’s now in custody at a local jail.

6ix9ine has been beefing with Puerto Rican rapper Annuel AA in recent months and their feuds caused the rainbow-haired rapper to receive death threats leading up to his most recent performance in Puerto Rico. Authorities on the island warned him to stay away, but he has been frequenting DR in recent weeks.

The lawyer added that two men suffered injuries at the hands of the rapper. However, they are expected to make a full recovery within the coming weeks.