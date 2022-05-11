Tekashi 6ix9ine Roasts Young Thug And Gunna Over RICO Case

6ix9ine is trolling Young Thug and Gunna amid a massive RICO case brought against them in Atlanta.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is getting his turn at trolling other rappers who found themselves in a similar bind like him. The rapper appears to be keeping up with the RICO case Fulton County District Attorney dropped on Gunna and Young Thug, and he made sure it was known.

On Tuesday night, it seems that the New York rapper was sending a message to Gunna, who surrendered to authorities last night after being named in the 56-count indictment with 26 other defendants on May 9.

On Instagram, 6ix9ine appeared tickled by a recent acting performance of Gunna coincidentally while he was in jail in the movie.

On his Instagram Story, the “Trollz” rapper shared a clip from the 2021 crime thriller Dutch where the DS4EVER rapper made his film debut. The platinum-selling rapper appears in the movie as a friend of the protagonist. His scenes show him going through a trial as he’s facing jail time while authorities bait him to become a snitch and infiltrate his former friend turned drug lord’s empire.

One scene, in particular, was shared by 6ix9ine with three laughing emojis. The scene is where Gunna appears to bargain for food in exchange for information he can supply.

“Get me McDonald’s, and when you come back, I might remember something,” his character tells an investigator while in a prison cell wearing an orange jumpsuit.

“Can you do that?” he asks. “Oh yeah, Big Mac, fries? Coke?” the man in a suit responds. “Yeah,” the rapper confirms before hearing, “Done!”

Tekashi 6ix9ine also trolls Young Thug by posting a series of photos of Thugger wearing dresses. “Now bro can be himself put the koolaid on them lips and run the yard,” 69 wrote.

6ix9ine might be getting the last laugh as many have called him a “rat” for assisting police investigations and supplying information on gang members, which say Nine Trey Bloods members who to jail while he had a reduced sentence.

On Monday, the D.A’s office said that Gunna was facing one count for participating in a criminal enterprise, namely YSL, which is described as a criminal enterprise founded by Young Thug and two others.

The D.A’s indictment which spanned 88 pages, highlighted some of Gunna’s lyrics which they say proved his participation in the gang.

Gunna and his co-collaborator Young Thug, are both facing lengthy prison time if convicted. Thug is facing two counts on the indictment with police alleging that he was involved in the murder of a rival gang member in 2015. They also named the rapper as being the one to call the shot in the murder attempts on rival rapper YFN Lucci.

Up to Tuesday night, Gunna was not in police custody. At a press conference on Tuesday morning, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said Gunna’s attorneys had contacted him personally on Monday night, acknowledging notice of the indictment. He said he looked forward to them making arrangements for the rapper to turn himself in.