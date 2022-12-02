Ten female Calypsonians to vie for the Queen of Calypso title tomorrow

Nine female Calypsonians are expected to come up against the reigning monarch Shaunlle Mckenzie in the Queen of Calypso Competition tomorrow.

President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calypsonians Association Earl Caba Bennett listed the 10 calypsonians who will be competing for the queen of calypso title.

Mr. Bennett is inviting persons to attend the show which is set to take place at the Russell’s auditorium from 7pm.

