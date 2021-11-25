Ten fishermen gifted material to construct Fish pots

The Fisheries Division this week provided material to ten Fishermen in Calliaqua to be used to construct Fish Pots.

The materials were handed over by Extension Officer in the Fisheries Division, Lorenzo George during a ceremony at the Calliaqua Fisheries Centre.

He says the initiative is part of governments plans to assist fisherfolk who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.

Mr. George says a significant amount of money has been allocated for this important initiative.