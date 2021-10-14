Ten new students receive scholarships/ awards from Basil Charles Educational Foundation

The article originally appeared on: searchlight.vc

The Basil Charles Educational foundation (BCEF) has awarded four full scholarships and six bursaries to students entering secondary schools for the 2021/22 school year.

The Foundation said in release that its scholarship are awarded to students who exemplify academic excellence while overcoming financial hardships. Full time students receive a payment at the beginning of every school term, which amounts to $1,500 every school year. The scholarship recipients begin the program in form one and receive payments until they graduate high school, with select students being able to receive assistance into higher learning education.

The four full scholarship recipients are: Donrez Thomas, Delroy Bobb, Lennol Westfield and Rohan Andrews.

Those who received bursaries are: Ti Juando Storm Jacobs, Smithron Necolus Stapleton, Serenity Alora Joseph, Leona Barrow, Rishon Nayari Morgan, and David Lewis.

The Foundation further said that unlike most scholarships offered in the country, the BCEF scholarships are need-based. This ensures that the students with the aptitude to do well in school but who are also lacking the financials to succeed will be supported and given the extra help to fill in the gaps.

Since its inception in 1996, more than 1000 students have received aid through the Foundation with full-time scholarships, bursaries, pre-school programs, summer programs and other educational pursuits. Along with the monetary scholarship awarded, full-time scholarship recipients are also eligible to receive additional support wherever necessary.

In these unprecedented times the students that we support have been under exorbitant pressure. These students who were already living at a financial disadvantage then , were subject to a pandemic and the eruption of La Soufriere volcano. During this time we have made special effort to support our students that live in affected areas by delivering assistance such as mattresses as well as $300 food voucher for each family.

The Basil Charles Educational Foundation currently has 39 high school students from all over St. Vincent and the Grenadines that receive support.

The Foundation has also extended congratulations to six of its scholars who graduated this year.