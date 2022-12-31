Terri Lyons wins Queen of Queens calypso crown

Black Immigrant Daily News

Reigning Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons performs at the Back to Basics Calypso Tent, Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on February 17, 2022. FILE PHOTO/SUREASH CHOLAI –

REIGNING Calypso Monarch TerrI Lyons has added another notch to her illustrious career.

Lyons captured the Queen of Queens Regional Female Calypso crown in a competition held at Festival Village, Montserrat, on Friday night.

Lyons captured the crown from among ten competitors, including former national monarch Karene Asche, with the mega hits which saw her winning the calypso monarch title two years ago – her ever popular Obeah and Meghan My Dear.

Asche placed third with her selections T&T-Farewell Chantwell and Winners Never Quit. Separating the two Trinis was Tasha “Tasha P” Peltier from Dominica, who placed second with her selections, Frenemy Remedy and Treadmill.

In a post on Twitter, Lyons said of her victory, “So I won the Queens of Queens Regional Competition in Montserrat last night. This is where all the female calypso monarchs or any female holding the highest rank in their country meet in Montserrat and, as we say, Battle for the crown.”

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) extended congratulations to the two calypso and soca divas on their domination of the art form in the region.

“We are proud,” TUCO said in a Facebook post.

In a night featuring female heavy-hitters, there was one hiccup with the results when Asche was announced as the winner and Lyons as the second runner-up.

In a statement, Kenneth Silcott, director of the Montserrat Arts Council, apologised for the mix-up.

“I want to apologise to all the queens that represented their respective countries for the unfortunate mishap that happened last night, December 30.

“Our judges, based on points, selected the positions of the competitors, however because of human error the positions were inverted thus creating an issue. As a result, Karene Ashe, the second runner-up was announced as the winner and the winner Terri Lyons announced as second runner-up. No change for the first runner-up Tasha P.”

Silcott explained, “A copy and paste issue created some uncertainty and anxiety for the calypsonians. I am deeply sorry and once again apologise for this and the shadow cast on an excellent and highly competitive show.

“To all the calypsonians, fans, and audiences we at the Montserrat Arts Council do apologise.”

A new rule was put in place as a result.

“Effective immediately all judges’ decisions must be signed by authorised judges before the MC receives said document.”

