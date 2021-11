The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Thailand Women beat Bangladesh Women by 16 runs under the Duckworth Lewis Method in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Zimbabwe yesterday.

The scores: Bangladesh Women 176-8 off 50 overs, Thailand Women, set a revised target of 117 runs off 39.2 overs after rain interrupted the match, 132-2 off 39.2 overs.