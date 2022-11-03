Home
Local News
The 11th Caribbean Beekeeping Congress culminates today

The 11th Caribbean Beekeeping Congress culminates today

·1 min read
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The 11th Caribbean Beekeeping Congress culminates here today, with a visit by the delegates to Union Island.

Co-ordinator of the Congress, Cornelius Richards noted that there were no bees on Union Island before the SVG Beekeepers Association placed them there.

Mr. Richards said the introduction of the bees  has resulted in some positive developments on that grenadine island.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BEEKEEPING-CONGRESS-CULMINATES.mp3

See also

The 11th Caribbean Beekeeping Congress is being held with the theme, Building the Resilience of a Beekeeping Industry after a Natural Disaster.