The 17th Annual Conference of CANQATE will be held here later this week

The 17th Annual Conference of the Caribbean Area Network for Quality Assurance in Tertiary Education {CANQATE} will be held here later this week.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Accreditation Board with support from the Accreditation Council of Trinidad and Tobago will host the conference on October 28th and 29th.

Organizers say CANQATE’s annual conferences are geared towards enhancing the competencies of its members, through structured engagements.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was due to host the annual conference last this year, but it was postponed as a result of the COVID pandemic.

The two-day conference will be held with the theme “Higher Education: Quality Standards and the Global Higher Education Market in Response to Force Majeure”.

The opening ceremony will begin at 9am on Thursday and will feature remarks from Chairman of the National Accreditation Board, Dr. Rosalind Ambrose; President of CANQATE Curtis Floyd; and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Myccle Burke.

The Feature Address will be delivered by Vice Chancellor and Chair, Board for Undergraduate Studies Vincentian Professor Justin Carl Robinson.

The respective sessions will be chaired by Director of the SVGCC Mr. Nigel Scott, Senior Education Officers Dr. Trisha-Ann Job-Moses, Dr. Idelia Ferdinand, and Mrs. Eslyn Thomas. Retired Senior Education Officer Edlena Adams and CEO of the School of Continuing Education Mrs. Sylvia Gould will serve as Rapporteurs.

The NAB wishes to encourage all Vincentians to register and participate in this conference. Information regarding registration as well as technical support for registration is available from the National Accreditation Board located in the Medix Building or by calling 451-2420.