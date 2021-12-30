The 2021/2022 Hunting Season remains closed – NBC SVG

The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture is reminding hunters across St. Vincent and the Grenadines that it is still illegal to hunt mammals, reptiles and birds, as the moratorium on the 2021/22 Hunting Season continues.

The reminder has come from Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence, who said Forestry personnel are continuing to monitor the population of these animals, following the explosive volcanic eruption in April.

Mr. Providence said the eruption had a devastating impact on the forest, and the Forestry Service is giving the wildlife some time to recover.

He said the Division is continuing with patrols across the country to educate the public and remind hunters of the moratorium.