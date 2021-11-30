The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season comes to an end

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially comes to a close today, but Vincentians are being advised to remain vigilant, and continue to monitor developments relating to the weather.

And, Manager of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service, Billy Jeffers says he is counting on the Ministry of Health to continue its mosquito fogging and mosquito awareness campaign.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program on Monday, Mr. Jeffers noted that there will be periods of rainfall after the Hurricane Season, and stagnant water encourages the breeding of mosquitoes.

Mr. Jeffers said Vincentians should keep abreast of information relating to the weather, through the monthly bulletin of the SVG Met Office.