The 2021 CSEC top performers have been released

A student of the St. Vincent Grammer School is the top performer in this year’s CSEC Exams.

The Ministry of Education says:

Kaje Jack (St. Vincent Grammar School) – sat 14 subjects; obtained 14 grade ones.

Anju Dowers (Mountain View Academy) – sat 16 subjects; obtained 13 grade ones, 2 grade twos and 1 grade three.

Akayla Crichton (Girls’ High School) – sat 14 subjects; obtained 11 grade ones and 3 grade twos.

The Ministry of Education congratulates all students and extends gratitude to the Principals, teachers and staff at all schools for their support of the students.

The Ministry says it is cognizant of the fact that outcomes in education are measured, not only in quantitative terms, but also in qualitative terms; therefore, the value added to the lives of all of the students, the top performers as well as those whose performance can be improved, is greatly appreciated.