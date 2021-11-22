The 2021 Nine Mornings festival to be enhanced

The Nine Mornings Management Committee will be seeking to enhance the production of the Nine Mornings Festival this year.

This is according to Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Lennox Bowman as he spoke about plans for the hosting of the festival on Wednesday’s edition of Round Table Talk.

Mr. Bowman says they are also looking at enhancing the Community Lighting aspect of the Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival.

This year’s Nine Mornings will be held with the theme “A Festival of Lights – Hope in a Darkened World”