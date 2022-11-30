The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially comes to a close today.

As such, Meteorological Forecaster Gregory Cato provided a review of the season which was predicted to be above normal.

Mr. Cato said there were fourteen named storms and eight hurricanes, two of which were major.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/HURRICANE-REVIEW.mp3

The forecaster also said persons living in areas within the vicinity of the volcano will continue to see lahars during the rainy seasons as a result of the volcanic eruptions.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/FUTURE-SEASONS.mp3

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season ran from June 1st –November 30th.