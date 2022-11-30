The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially comes to a close today.
As such, Meteorological Forecaster Gregory Cato provided a review of the season which was predicted to be above normal.
Mr. Cato said there were fourteen named storms and eight hurricanes, two of which were major.
The forecaster also said persons living in areas within the vicinity of the volcano will continue to see lahars during the rainy seasons as a result of the volcanic eruptions.
