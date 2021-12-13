The 2022 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure has been announced

The Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the 2022 fiscal year amount to one-billion, 329-million, 340-thousand, 860 dollars.

The Estimates were presented by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves in Parliament this morning.

He says the figure represents a 9.6 percent increase over the approved budget for 2021.

Minister Gonsalves says several significant projects are included in the 2022 Estimates for Economic Affairs; Environmental Protection and Education.

Meanwhile ,Leader of the Opposition, New Democratic Party, Dr. Godwin Friday in his debate to the 2022 Budget Estimates, expressed concern about how the Budget will be funded.

