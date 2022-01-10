The 2022 National Budget to be presented this afternoon – NBC SVG

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves will present the 2022 National Budget Address in Parliament this afternoon.

Minister Gonsalves is expected to outline the Government’s plans and programmes for the 2022 Fiscal Year during this afternoon’s presentations.

The Budget Presentation will be preceded by the Throne Speech from Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan.

During the month of December 2021, Members of Parliament approved the 2022 Budget Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, amounting to one-billion, 329-million, 340-thousand, 860 dollars.

Minister Gonsalves said the figure represents a 9.6 percent increase over the approved budget for 2021.

Today’s session of Parliament is scheduled to begin at 4pm at the Assembly Chamber in Kingstown, and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.