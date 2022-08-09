The 2022 Oscar Allen Emancipation Memorial Lecture will be held on August 11th

Celebrate Freedom Repair the Damage.

That’s the theme for the 2022 Oscar Allen Emancipation Memorial Lecture, which will be delivered here this week.

The lecture is being hosted by the University of the West Indies Open Campus in collaboration with The Friends of Oscar Allen.

A release from the UWI Open Campus says the lecture will be presented on Thursday August 11th at the Open Campus from 6:30 pm.

It will be delivered by Dorbrene O’Marde, the Chairperson of the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Committee and one of three vice-presidents of the CARICOM Reparations Commission.

The Open Campus says the lecture honours the legacy of Oscar Allen for his contribution to the socio-political, cultural, and religious life in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the region.

It is part of the Open Campus’ mandate to celebrate and recognise the outstanding contribution made by Vincentians at home and abroad.