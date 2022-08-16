The 40th Passing Out Parade of the RSVGPF will be held next week

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is among officials expected to address the 40th Passing Out Parade of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, scheduled to be held here this week.

One hundred and thirteen Police Recruits will join the ranks of the Police Force, during the event, which will be held on Thursday August 18, at the Victoria Park commencing at 4:30pm.

During the ceremony, the Recruits will take the Oath of Office as Police Officers, in accordance with the Police (Amendment) Act of 2018.

One of the highlights of the ceremony will be the announcement of the Best Recruit and the winner of the Commissioner’s Trophy and the Baton of Honour among other awards.

The Parade will be inspected by Governor General, Her Excellency, Dame Susan Dougan.

Apart from the Prime Minister’s address, remarks will also come from Commissioner of Police Colin John, and Commandant of the Police Training School, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Tecla Andrews-Thomas.

The Feature Address will be delivered by Bishop Gilbert Porter, Senior Pastor at the Lowmans Hill New Testament Church of God.