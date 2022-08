The 40th Passing Out Parade was held yesterday

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Commissioner of Police Colin John has challenged new Police Recruits to be disciplined at all times while carrying out their duties.

He was speaking at the 40th Passing Out Parade at the Victoria Park yesterday, where 113 Recruits became full-fledged Police Officers.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/COP-DISCIPLINE.mp3

Commissioner John thanked the Government for providing resources to the Police Force to carry out its programs.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/COP-THANKS.mp3

Meanwhile , Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves gave some advice to the new police recruits.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/RECRUITS-ADVICE.mp3