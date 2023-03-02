The 50th anniversary of the New Artists movement will be celebrated with a series of activities

A series of activities will be hosted by the New Artists Movement (NAM) this year, to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The organization which was founded on September 1st, 1973 is aimed at promoting the Cultural Arts throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Director of NAM, Cecil “Blazer” Williams told NBC News that the program of activities will begin on March 22nd

Mr. Williams said NAM will be hosting activities every month throughout the year and he appealed for the support of the public

