The Acute Referral Hospital is expected to play a significant role in transforming the local health sector

The proposed Acute Referral Hospital, to be constructed at Arnos Vale is expected to play a significant role in transforming the local health sector.

The point was made by Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince, during NBC’s Views on Issues programme on Sunday.

Minister Prince noted that the new facility is part of a wider plan to enhance health care services across the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/ACUTE-CARE.mp3

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache said the move to establish the Acute Referral Hospital at Arnos Vale is intended to address some of the constraints which currently exist in the provision of hospital services.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/ACUTE-CARE-1.mp3

The proposed Acute Referral Hospital to be constructed at Arnos Vale, will include Isolation Units, to be utilized in the event of a pandemic.

Senior Engineer, Cecil Harris provided details of the construction during yesterday’s Views On Issues Programme.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/HARRIS-HOSPITAL.mp3

Mr. Harris said the new hospital will also include training facilities for medical personnel.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/HARRIS-HOSPITAL-1.mp3

The discussion focused on the topic: Strengthening the Health System In St. Vincent and the Grenadines: A Look At The Construction of The Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital.