The Appropriation Act 2023 has been passed

The Appropriation Act 2023 was passed in Parliament yesterday, after three days of extensive debate by Members of Parliament,

The 1.45 billion dollar budget was approved, to provide for the services of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the year ending December 31st, 2023.

The Budget was presented on Monday by Finance Minister, Camillo Gonsalves with the theme: “Building Roads from Recovery to Resilience: Reducing Inequality, Protecting the Vulnerable, Driving Sustainable Development”

In winding up debate yesterday the Finance Minister reaffirmed that the Budget is focused on the advancement of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/BUDGET-WRAP.mp3