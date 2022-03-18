The Atlantic High pressure system will continue all week – NBC SVG

The SVG Meteorological Service says the Atlantic High pressure system would continue to dominate the weather pattern across St. Vincent and the Grenadines this week.

However, fair to partly cloudy conditions could be interrupted tomorrow, as unstable conditions approach the island chain.

In addition, breezy conditions will persist.

Strong north easterly to easterly winds will move across the islands within the next 72 hours with possible higher gusts.

Consequently, sea conditions will remain moderate to rough in open waters with swells peaking at 2.0m on the western coast and 3.0m on the eastern coast.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells and occasional gusty winds.

No significant dust haze intrusion is anticipated within this forecast period.