The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Back to School Health Fair will continue in the Chateaubelair Health District tomorrow.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will host the event at the Troumaca Primary School from nine tomorrow morning.

Health Promotion Officer, Shanika John says the Health Fair will provide free health screening for the children.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/SCHOOL-HEALTH-FAIR.mp3