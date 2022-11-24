The Banana Revitalization Project comes to an end

A closing ceremony was held today for Banana Revitalization Project, which began here in June 2019

The project was implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Taiwanese Technical Mission.

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Peter Sha Li Lan, was among officials who addressed the closing ceremony.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BANANA-PROJECT1.mp3

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Nerissa Gittens thanked Taiwan for its continued support to the Ministry of Agriculture.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BANANA-PROJECT2.mp3