The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay is now in SVG

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay is now in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the 61st destination of the 72 Commonwealth nations and territories it will be visiting. It arrived here from St Lucia, and from here will visit Bermuda.

The Queen’s Baton, which carries a message from Queen Elizabeth II, will spend three days on main-island, St Vincent and on the Grenadine-Island of Mustique as part of its journey from England and back to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be held in England from 28th July to 8th August.

During its stay in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the Queen’s Baton will be carried by Baton-bearers, including current and past icons of sports in the country. It will visit schools on the north western or Leeward side of St Vincent itself, along with tourism sites such as the Walliabou Falls and the Botanical Gardens, along with historic site, Fort Charlotte and experience the scenic views, as well as local cultural activities. The Baton will be taken to Mustique tomorrow.

On Main-island., St Vincent, the Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Fitz Hughes Government School, Chateaubelair Methodist School, Petit Bordel Secondary School, Troumaca Primary School, the Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School, the West wood Methodist School, Walliabou Falls, Central Leeward Secondary School, Layou Primary School, Questelles Primary School, Buccament Secondary School, Kingstown Anglican Church, the Kingstown Methodist Church, Botanical Gardens and Fort Charlotte.

Since its inaugural appearance at the Cardiff 1958 Commonwealth Games, the Queen’s Baton Relay has been a tradition for the Commonwealth Games.