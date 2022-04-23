The Botanic Gardens will be closed to the public tomorrow

·1 min read
Home
Local News
The Botanic Gardens will be closed to the public tomorrow
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority has notified the public that the Botanic Gardens will be temporarily closed to the public tomorrow Saturday April 23rd.

The Authority says the one-day closure of the site is to accommodate the visit of the Earl and Countess of Wessex in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Botanic Gardens will re-open on Sunday April 24th

See also

The Authority apologizes for any inconvenience caused and looks forward to the co-operation of the public.