The Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) wraps up the 2nd cohort of the Women’s Empowerment Project

The Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) Incorporated said it is wrapping up the second cohort of the Women’s Empowerment Project.

Project Co-ordinator for the Women’s Empowerment Project, Keisha Phillips said the program is again being carried out in collaboration with the Taiwan Technical Mission to support Female Entrepreneurs across the country.

She said the Women’s Empowerment Project aims to strengthen women-owned businesses by providing financial assistance and capacity building opportunities and this second cohort had strong participation.

Miss Phillips said ten Businesses will also be selected to vie for cash prizes as part of the project in a Business Plan Competition.

She said the Competition is expected to take place in September and the grants and cash prizes for the second cohort of the project should be handed over during that month.

