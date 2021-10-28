The Commission of OECS congratulates the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has extended congratulations to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the occasion of the nation’s 42nd Anniversary of Independence.

A virtual flag-raising ceremony was held at the OECS headquarters in St Lucia yesterday, to commemorate the event.

The brief ceremony featured a recorded message from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, and an address by the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules.

In his address, Prime Minister Gonsalves reflected on the unique challenges of the past year, brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the volcanic eruptions of April, 2021.

Meanwhile, Director General of the OECS Dr. Didicus Jules, commended the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the swift and decisive actions taken to manage the crises of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano.