The deadline for teachers to apply for resumption of work ends today

Teachers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are attending sessions for Professional Development Week from today, as they prepare for the start of the new school year.

Today is also the deadline for Teachers who did not take the Covid 19 vaccine to apply for resumption of work.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says he is hoping that the Teachers will take advantage of this opportunity to be re-employed.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/PM-TEACHERS.mp3