The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies emerge the champions of the SVG 8-a-side Ten/10 Invitational Cricket Championship

The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies defeated South Windward by 1 wicket to win this year’s St Vincent and the Grenadines 8-a-side Ten/10 Invitational Cricket Championship at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field yesterday.

South Windward batted first and were dismissed for 33 off 2.4 overs. Zevron Bobb led their scoring with 22 including 3 sixes. Luke Wilson took 2-2 for the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies who replied with 38-6 off 7 overs to win the title by four wickets.

Irvin Warrican Jr. hit a six off the last ball of the seventh over in his 35 not out to clinch a four-wicket victory for the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

Jules Anthony Future Legends secured third place by beating Central Windward Secondary School Warriors by 79 runs.

The scores: Jules Anthony Future Legends 137-1 off 10 overs (Tilton Harry 67 not out, Kalique Bowens 48), Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors 58-4 off 10 overs (Oryn Velox 20).