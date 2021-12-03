The Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) continues on the path to full establishment

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports, Raymond Ryan said work is continuing towards the full establishment of the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).

He gave the assurance, during the launch this morning of a training exercise for EAP Counsellors.

The Employee Assistance Program is a work based intervention program designed to assist public service employees in resolving personal problems that may be adversely affecting their performance on the job.

Mr. Ryan noted that in the modern world, Public Servants are required to perform their duties in a more stressful environment.

Mr. Ryan said Counsellors will play a vital role in the implementation of the Employee Assistance Programme.

Several topics are being examined during today’s training session, including The Counselor’s Role in the EAP; Professional Development and Work Life Balance; Stress Management Counseling and Crisis Intervention on the Job.