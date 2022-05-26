The Employee Assistance Programme Unit is expected to transform the Public Service

The newly-launched Employee Assistance Programme Unit is expected to strengthen the efforts by the Government to improve productivity by transforming the Public Service.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke of the policies which have been implemented over the years to improve the lives of Public Servants, as he addressed the official launch of the Unit on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister highlighted the positive impact of initiatives such as the reclassification exercise.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/PUBLIC-SERVICE.mp3

The Prime Minister also spoke of opportunities provided for Education and training.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/PUBLIC-SERVICE-1.mp3

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of the Public Service, Raymond Ryan, said arrangements have already been put in place to facilitate the operation of the employee Assistance Programme.

He gave the assurance as he addressed yesterday’s official launch.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/RYAN-EAP.mp3