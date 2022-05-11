The European Union standby Facility to finance two local projects

A launching ceremony was held here today for two projects that will be financed under the European Union Standby Facility.

The Caribbean Development Bank has granted approval of 250-thousand Euros for the EPA and CSME projects for capacity building.

Speaking at the launching ceremony this morning, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Keisal Peters outlined the objectives of the projects.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/KEISAL-EPA-CSME.mp3

Ms. Peters also provided some background information on the projects to be implemented here.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/PETERS-EPA-CSME.mp3