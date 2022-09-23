The “Everything Vincy Expo” to feature a number of innovations

The Everything Vincy Expo to be hosted next month by Invest SVG is expected to feature a number of innovations.

That is according to Export Development Manager at Invest SVG Peter Edward who disclosed that female inmates at Her Majesty’s Prisons will be featured at the opening of the event.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/PETER-INMATES.mp3

Mr. Edward said a number of large businesses in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will also be showcasing their services at the Everything Vincy Expo.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/BIG-COMPANIES.mp3