The Excise Tax Amendment Bill has been passed
Parliament today passed the Excise Tax Amendment Bill, which is intended to bring the country’s taxation in line with those of the Caribbean Community CARICOM.

In tabling the Bill, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said the new legislation will seek to amend the Excise Tax Act from January 1st, 2023.

Minister Gonsalves said CARICOM Member States are at varying stages of implementing this version of the system.

