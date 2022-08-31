The FAO to allocate 400,000 USD to assist the Ministry of Agriculture in an upcoming project

The Food and Agriculture Organization FAO is allocating more than 400-thousand US Dollars to a project to be spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and the FAO met this week for the signing of a Technical Cooperation Agreement for the Trade in Agriculture Commodities Project.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar said he is grateful for the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/AGRI-FAO-AGREEMENT.mp3

Minister Caesar also spoke of plans to establish a Food Terminal Market between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/AGRI-FOOD-MARKET.mp3