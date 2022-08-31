The FAO to allocate 400,000 USD to assist the Ministry of Agriculture in an upcoming project

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
The Food and Agriculture Organization FAO is allocating more than 400-thousand US Dollars to a project to be spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.
Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and the FAO met this week for the signing of a Technical Cooperation Agreement for the Trade in Agriculture Commodities Project.
Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar said he is grateful for the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization.
Minister Caesar also spoke of plans to establish a Food Terminal Market between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados.
