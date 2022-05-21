The First Lady of India donates USD $25,000 to the Governor General’s Charitable Trust

The First lady of India visited the school for Children with Special Needs on Thursday, where a cheque for 25-thousand US dollars was handed over to the Governor General Dame Susan Dougan for the Governor General’s Charitable Trust.

On hand to witness the handing over were Cabinet Secretary Kathiann Barnwell; Principal of the School for Children With Special Needs, Nazeem Smith; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Myccle Burke and members of the visiting Indian Delegation as well as members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The First Lady’s visit to the school formed part of the Official Visit of the President of India, which continues today with a visit to Canouan.

Picture by: St.Vincent Times