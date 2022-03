The Fisheries Division in the Ministry of Agriculture continues to assess the impact of the volcanic eruption on the sector – NBC SVG

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Fisheries Division in the Ministry of Agriculture said it is continuing to carry out assessments to ascertain the impact of the recent Volcanic eruption on the nation’s fish populations and fisheries sector.

Senior Fisheries Officer, Kris Isaacs told NBC News that the Division is working along with a number of other organizations on this project and so far a baseline assessment has been conducted, of Conch and Lobsters in the waters of Bequia, Union Island and around mainland St. Vincent.

Mr. Isaacs said the Fisheries Division recognizes the importance of the fisheries sector to Food Security and the economic development of the nation.

