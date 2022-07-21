The Food Terminal in Marriaqua has officially launched

Several Officials were on hand this week to witness the launch of a Food Terminal at the former La Croix Palletization Plant in Marriaqua.

The Ministry of Agriculture, in conjunction with Global Medic, Diamond Trust and local entrepreneur Montgomery King, recently formed a strategic partnership to establish the La Croix Food Terminal.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar welcomed this new development which will create marketing opportunities for farmers throughout the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/PALLETIZATION-PLANT.mp3

Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Parliamentary Representative for Marriaqua, St Clair Prince says the Palletization Plant will be beneficial to the Farmers.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/PALLETIZATION-PLANT-1.mp3